To the Editor: Regarding Monday’s article on Alexandra Eckersley’s actions of misdirecting police in the search for her newborn son for nearly an hour and it’s repercussions on her, as far as I’m concerned our main concern should be for the baby’s well being, not hers.
This case will probably proceed as most cases of this nature do. The mother will be given goals to meet to regain custody. There will be times she does well and times she relapses. The child will spend his earliest years during the formation of his emotional and psychological foundation being shuttled between foster homes with no sense of real security. He may find a home he feels comfortable in, only to be summarily whisked away the next time his mother passes a urine test.
Children are treated like property, not human beings, by the child protection service. The focus is always on the parents’ rights and needs. This baby would be much better off if her rights could be permanently revoked right now. His right to a childhood should be preeminent. But in our system the focus is almost never on the best for the child.
Just ask Harmony Montgomery. The heartless ghouls who sent her back to a violent abuser should face criminal charges for their part in her murder. Maybe if they did, child protection workers would start thinking more about the children.