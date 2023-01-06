Child protection services are anything but that

To the Editor: Regarding Monday’s article on Alexandra Eckersley’s actions of misdirecting police in the search for her newborn son for nearly an hour and it’s repercussions on her, as far as I’m concerned our main concern should be for the baby’s well being, not hers.

