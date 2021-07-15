Child Tax Credit payments help NH working families
To the Editor: New Hampshire working families like mine are struggling to make ends meet.
As the mother of two twin boys and a young daughter, I know the cost of raising a family. My husband works full-time as a teacher and I work part time, but, even so, I have never put my children into child care.
When my kids were of that age, I was working as a hairdresser. The income I earned from my position did not approach enough to cover the cost of child care for even one child.
The cost of child care is prohibitive to families like mine, who often have to choose between staying home with their kids or working just so that their entire paycheck can cover the cost of a child care program. The pandemic has only heightened this problem.
That’s why the recent temporary changes to the federal Child Tax Credit, signed into law in March as part of the American Rescue Plan that Senators Maggie Hassan and Jeanne Shaheen both supported, are so important. Starting in July, families like mine will receive $250 to $300 monthly payments through the end of the year for each child ages 0-17, to get money directly into the pockets of families who need it. It’s time to permanently adapt the changes to the Child Tax Credit included in the American Rescue Plan.
MARCELLA TERMINI
Garmon Street, Manchester