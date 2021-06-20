Children raised without father suffer disparities
To the Editor: Fatherlessness is the main cause of the social ills that I read about in the New Hampshire Union Leader, and no amount of taxpayer money spent on hospital beds, addiction treatment, racial equity, homeless shelters, and online counseling will ever replace a child having his or her own dad at home.
We know children growing up without their dads in the household are twice as likely to commit suicide, 32 times as likely to run away from home, nine times as likely to drop out of school, 20 times as likely to have symptoms of behavioral disorders, four times as likely to experience poverty, five times as likely to suffer physical abuse, and 10 times as likely to enter a chemical abuse treatment center.
Four out of 10 children in the U.S. are born to unwed mothers. Black families have been hit particularly hard by the crisis of fatherlessness, with seven of 10 children being born out of wedlock. The resulting disparities between Blacks and Whites has resulted in frustration and calls for forced redistribution of wealth and power.
Girls and boys need their dads. Our state and municipalities would be wise to recognize Father’s Day, and to encourage fathers to raise the children they create by promoting natural marriage so that children are raised by the men who helped create them.
STEPHEN SCAER
