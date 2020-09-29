China’s Muslims are facing genocide
To the Editor: There are currently over a million Uighurs being held in “re-education” camps in Xinjiang, China. I don’t think this issue is currently being covered enough in the media.
Growing up, we learn about injustice in order to avoid invalidating pain, and to avoid repeating the long-term mistreatment of a people. These people are Muslims being tortured at the hands of the Chinese government. They have been separated from their families. They are forced to swear solidarity to Marxism, do slave labor and are undergoing physical torture. This is an attempt at mass extermination, and if history has taught us anything, it’s to acknowledge injustice before it’s too late.
The little information that has leaked out of the camps proves that the severity of this issue is real, and is bound to get worse if it continues to fall under the radar of journalists.
AQUILA ROBINSON
Rochester