Choice and competition shield us from crisis
To the Editor: Our government has created a health care system that makes it very difficult to respond to a crisis.
Voters have stood by while the government allowed special interest groups to distort our healthcare system.
The government allows doctors to limit the number of medical schools in order to restrict the number of doctors. Hospitals are allowed to erect barriers to building new hospitals. Big Pharma gets special deals. Less competition drives up prices, stops innovation and creates a system that can’t handle a crisis.
The government — with full support of the voters — has established bloated bureaucracies to support these special interests. The Food and Drug Administration stifles competition and spends most of its effort avoiding criticism. Countless health care-related regulatory agencies do the same thing and they all restrict our ability to respond to the crisis.
The FDA waited until March 25 to allow more suppliers of masks and respirators.
The CDC did not allow private testing for the virus until Feb. 29. In New Hampshire, the governor had to issue emergency orders just to make sure doctors could provide health care services over the Internet and out-of-state doctors could practice in New Hampshire
Our bureaucracies and needless regulations discourage change. We need more competition and choice in the healthcare system.
Now more than ever, we need less regulation and more involvement from private enterprise to create a system that has the lifesaving flexibility to respond to a crisis.
EDWARD SMITH
River Road, Concord