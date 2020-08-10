Chorus selling Trump is in lockstep and wrong
To the Editor: I want to respond to three commentaries (Lou Gargiulo, Corey Lewandowski, Matt Mowers), and it’s easy since all generally repeat the same talking points.
They talk about Trump building the best economy ever. What they really are referring to is the one President Barack Obama created that Trump inherited and destroyed. They talk about the recent unemployment recovery. It’s easy to claim big progress is made when you are starting with record unemployment, the highest since the Great Depression.
They talk about Trump’s quick and aggressive response to COVID-19. They are rewriting history. Trump played golf, held rallies and downplayed the crisis for 72 days — count them. Trump is a public health menace.
They talk about Trump’s historic tax cuts. OK. Let’s also talk about Trump’s record budget deficits. They talk about Paycheck Protection Program and the CARES Act. Aren’t those the programs Trump was first against, then later for after being forced by Democrats to deal with the crisis? Now Trump wants to take credit for things he wasn’t even involved in negotiating.
They say only Trump can fix this mess. Gee, where did we hear that before? In 2016 Trump had all these great plans and said only he could fix the problems of the country.
They say that the world will end if Joe Biden is elected. The reality is our country cannot afford four more years of Trump. We all need to vote out Trump like our lives depend on it, because they do.
ANTHONY ANTONICO
Bicentennial Drive Manchester