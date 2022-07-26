Chumps for Trump

To the Editor: Many Republicans have been closely following the January 6th hearings. They don’t like to admit it but they have tuned in by the millions. What they have seen and heard is confirming what they have come to know in their hearts. Trump is a liar, a cheat, and a thief. He does not believe in our democratic republic or in the laws and rules that govern our nation. He surrounded himself with toadies who indulged his crimes until several of them could no longer repeat the lies. Now they’re testifying.

