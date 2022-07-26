To the Editor: Many Republicans have been closely following the January 6th hearings. They don’t like to admit it but they have tuned in by the millions. What they have seen and heard is confirming what they have come to know in their hearts. Trump is a liar, a cheat, and a thief. He does not believe in our democratic republic or in the laws and rules that govern our nation. He surrounded himself with toadies who indulged his crimes until several of them could no longer repeat the lies. Now they’re testifying.
Some Republicans still repeat Trump’s “Big Lie” that the election was stolen. They no longer believe it, but they can’t publicly admit that they have been hoodwinked and scammed by the biggest criminal ever to cross the threshold of the White House.
Just witness one of the latest scams that Trump pulled off. There was no “Stop The Steal” organization to which Republicans donated more than $125 million dollars. The Republicans were misled into giving their money to yet another shady Trump enterprise. Similar to the missing millions of inauguration money or the phony Trump University tuition.
Covering your ears, your eyes, or your mouth will not change the facts. Guilt is guilt, and treason is treason. Trump must be indicted and tried for his crimes.