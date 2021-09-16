To the Editor: Catholic Charities, which is supported by me, does good work with the homeless and presumably will do so for arriving Afghan refugees.

The recent reports and pictures of Vicar George deLaire's waterfront property makes one realize that this property along with 123 Ash Street have ample room to house the homeless. After all it is we the people who maintain these properties.

DR. EUGENE M. LONG JR.

Eaton

Thursday, September 16, 2021
Wednesday, September 15, 2021
Tuesday, September 14, 2021
Friday, September 10, 2021
Thursday, September 09, 2021
Wednesday, September 08, 2021