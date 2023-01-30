Cirque show was fun, survey after was not

To the Editor: We recently attended a delightful Cirque du Soleil event at the SNHU Arena. Afterward, we received a request to fill out a survey, which was actually from Sgmworldsurvey.com. The “take the survey” button led to Decipherinc.com, where they promise:

Letter: Harry still a prince

To the Editor: Having read a few excerpts from Prince Harry's book, in which he tells very revealing stories about himself, I believe he is still able to be called by his royal name but I think it should be spelled with the small letter "p" as in "prince Harry." More fitting, don't you think?

