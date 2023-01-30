To the Editor: We recently attended a delightful Cirque du Soleil event at the SNHU Arena. Afterward, we received a request to fill out a survey, which was actually from Sgmworldsurvey.com. The “take the survey” button led to Decipherinc.com, where they promise:
“Please remember your responses will be kept strictly confidential and only reported in aggregate.” It also referred me to a privacy policy at Marketcast.com that asserts: “We collect several categories of personal data through our research activities, either when you provide it or when we collect it automatically from your device.”
And finally, “We collect any personal data you provide in your research activities responses, including: age and gender; IP address and persistent identifiers; country of residence; name and signature; birth year; area of employment; number, age, and gender of children living in your household; video or audio recordings of you responding; household income; education level; your responses to research activities questions, including your reactions to images or video or sound recordings; E-mail address; phone number; other personal data for which we give you notice at the time of collection.”
Needless to say, I did not complete the survey. The incongruity of aggregating data such as personal email and phone data, and the ambiguity of which company involved was making which promises and/or collecting which data for whatever purposes, did not make sense. Anyway, I was not in a good place to have a video recording made automatically from my device.
To the Editor: Having read a few excerpts from Prince Harry's book, in which he tells very revealing stories about himself, I believe he is still able to be called by his royal name but I think it should be spelled with the small letter "p" as in "prince Harry." More fitting, don't you think?