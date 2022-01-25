To the Editor: I am amazed to hear that many individuals are complaining that inflation is at the top of their list of societal concerns. Inflation is driven by demand and we can influence demand in our buying habits. Simply by refusing to buy a brand name item in the grocery store we reduce demand. There are always alternatives to purchasing the brand name.
In the grocery store, most chains offer a store brand and a name brand for many products. The store brand is 40 percent to 60 percent less than the name brand. It is the same product, often produced by the same manufacturer with a different label. Compare the ingredients and nutrition listing on the name brand and store brand and you will see they are the same.
This product differentiation by brand name exists in every classification in a grocery store, as well as in every other product we buy. The first option we should choose if we do not like a price is to make it ourselves. The next option is to choose the store brand. The last option is to simply not purchase the name brand. Hannaford shelves seem 50% bare, but Whole Foods has no supply problems. How can that be?
Relative to the manufacture of store brands, I suggest there is price gouging by manufacturer(s) by limiting the amount of store brand product on the selves.