We all need clean water

To the Editor: One of my top priorities since being elected to the state Senate is ensuring that each and every citizen of our great state has access to clean and safe drinking water. I have been working to identify the issues, causes, and solutions and bringing together a bipartisan group of legislators that are focused on results, and that’s precisely what we’ve been getting.

Sunday, March 05, 2023
Friday, March 03, 2023
Thursday, March 02, 2023
Wednesday, March 01, 2023
Tuesday, February 28, 2023
Monday, February 27, 2023

Letter: AG should withdraw NH from ESG litigation

To the Editor: Attorney General John Formella has added New Hampshire to the litigation aimed at blocking ESG investing.  Formella stated that “This action is all about protecting the hard-earned retirement savings of Granite Staters and of Americans all across the country.”