Clean up contracting
To the Editor: It’s no secret that the construction industry has gained a dubious reputation for a lack of transparency, wasteful spending and unfair labor practices, to name a few.
While this may not apply to responsible contractors (yes, they do exist), it comes as no surprise that there are crooks. Unfortunately, we the taxpayers are doubly compensating them for their scams, of which the most egregious is tax fraud. As Tax Day rolls around, I ask this question: Why do we award thieving contractors with our taxpayer dollars all the while they are robbing our communities blind?
Cheating employers steal nearly a billion dollars in wages every year while governments lose $8.4 billion in taxes. What’s worse is that 39 percent of construction worker families rely on public assistance to make ends meet while swindler contractors are buying second homes.
Public construction projects are supposed to lift our community, not burden it. These lost tax dollars could be used to support our schools, libraries and athletic programs, improve our roads, and even help our veterans. When it comes to unscrupulous contractors, we are under attack by the rampant tax fraud and wage theft that is plaguing the industry.
It’s time for us to protect our law-abiding contractors and ourselves. The lack of oversight by public enforcement agencies is hurting our communities. We must hold those accountable who award and monitor these taxpayer-funded projects. To be an active part of the solution, join this effort.
ANDY BENEDETTO
Merrimack
