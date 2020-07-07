Climate goals won’t be reached without fast effort
To the Editor: Climate change is the largest looming threat that hangs over all of us. Luckily, we have made great strides in clean energy with wind and solar power. More companies are opting for clean energy and the coal industry is slowly dying. But we are not doing nearly enough to reach our climate goals.
The biggest goal we have as a planet is to reach net-zero carbon goals by 2050. But that won’t happen without fast action.
Although we have made great strides, there are still massive improvement efforts that need to be done. For example, electric cars are booming but we have yet to find a green solution to other areas of transportation like shipping and trucking. Another heavy hitter is aviation, as no green solution has been reached as of yet.
There is a major disconnection between our climate goals and the actions we have taken. If we are to meet the 2050, net zero goal, we need to take fast and serious action to find green innovations to heavy polluted industries.
MEGAN PARDOE
Westray Drive, Nashua