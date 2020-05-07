To the Editor: I'm one of those dreaded summer visitors and, as a New Englander, love coming to Rye and the seacoast every summer.
I rent a small cottage, frequent the restaurants, supermarkets and stores, go to the movies, and enjoy the beach every day we can. If the beach is closed this summer, we unfortunately won't come up; and we'll not only miss our annual vacation but all the merchants, restaurants, stores, and our landlord will miss our annual revenue that they count on.
Multiply that by all the summer visitors like us and you're courting disaster. It's a sad day when such a huge overreaction to a virus that is clearly contained causes such huge and unnecessary economic deprivation.
Heat kills the virus and the southern states -- where we enjoy the great outdoors to strengthen our immune systems and contribute to herd immunity -- have proven that in our low number of COVID-19 cases. The virus, like all other flus, has a 98% recovery rate. I'm immune because we both had it in January. I have antibodies.
Social distancing comes naturally to those of us enjoying parks and beaches, where people are normally 6 to 10 feet away from others. Please rethink closing everything this summer, your economic health, and personal health, depend on it!
MARGOT HILL
Estero, Fla.