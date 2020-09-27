CMC policy failed us
To the Editor: My husband was hospitalized July 22 at CMC for heart surgery and things didn’t go well.
On July 23, the state relaxed restrictions on hospital visitors resulting from COVID-19 to allow one visitor per patient, giving hospitals more flexibility. CMC chose to stay with the policy of no visitors.
In doing so, CMC denied my husband the opportunity to participate in his own care. He was critically ill and never regained consciousness after surgery. He spent 18 days in the ICU before he died. He could not speak for himself and I, his designated health care representative, was not allowed to be present. My pleas reached all the way up to Dr. Joseph Pepe, the medical director. I never even received a return phone call.
This was a clear violation of my husband’s rights. CMC should have considered the serious, extenuating circumstances and made an exception, but they wouldn’t even communicate with me about it.
Speaking with my husband’s doctors and other care providers by phone was informative but fell far short of full participation. These professionals all agreed that my husband could benefit from my presence. (They were top notch, working under restrictions over which they had no control. My husband’s care was excellent.)
This is the third negative experience we had with CMC, which will never again be my hospital of choice. I encourage others considering CMC for inpatient care to be thorough with their questions. Ask what happens if you can’t speak for yourself. Will a representative be allowed to be with you in that event? If the answer is no, find another hospital.
KATHY GALLO
Hooksett