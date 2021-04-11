Coach’s actions taught athletes wrong lesson
To the Editor: Your editorial regarding the resignation of Pembroke Academy track coach Brad Keyes over a rules disagreement makes valid points about COVID-19 mask rules for sports being confusing and, in your words, “all over the lot.”
Sports officials from the professional ranks on down have struggled to find the right answers and, as is the case with many controversial topics, finding answers that please everyone can be a challenge.
That being said, your suggestion that AD Fred Vezina was dodging issues while Coach Keyes should be lauded for “taking a stand” and teaching his team a valuable lesson is dubious. What lesson did he teach his team? That the best way to handle a rule you disagree with is to quit and walk away? Certainly the coach has every right to do what he believes is right, but might not a better lesson be “Hey kids, I don’t love the rules either, but these are the rules and we have to deal with them just like everybody else?”
Teaching his kids to persevere through less than perfect circumstances would be worthy of a pat on the back. If this were a story about a coach standing up for his team because a rule was applied wrongly to them, he would deserve your support. Taking his bat and ball and going home because he doesn’t like the rules everyone is playing by is a bad example. He should not be congratulated for that.
DENNIS DUCHARME
Candia