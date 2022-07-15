To the Editor: A report by climate scientists at UNH raises a number of alarms and calls for great changes to our economy and to what sources of energy we use.
A good education is a tremendous benefit. The master’s degree I earned paved the way for my career in software engineering. So when UNH, a premier university in our state, makes such a pronouncement about climate change, I read it carefully. Then I begin to contemplate some questions.
As I digest this, I’m struck by the air of righteous certainty embedded in its statements, and the predictions of eminent danger should we fail to make the changes these scientists call for. That tone and their warnings sound eerily similar to pronouncements I’ve heard before: “Repent of your actions/sins, return to God’s Way, do as He says in his Word, or He will strike you down with unbelievable, terrible consequences/punishment.”
Yes, the new climate gospel sounds a lot like the old one: “I have been to the mountain top, I have seen Truth; heed my words and change your ways or destruction awaits.” I mean, the “climate scientists at UNH” have issued this report, so it must be correct...right? It must be “gospel”....yes? Well, maybe.
I know that a lot of scientists with PhDs buy into this kind of report. I know that a lot of scientists with PhDs do not buy into this kind of report. I wonder why? A good education teaches one to ask questions and not to be afraid of their discussion.