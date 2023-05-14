To the Editor: I just finished reading an op-ed by Saint Anselm student Adysn Kilty and take exception to her demand that former President Trump should have been disinvited or at least denounced by Saint Anselm College’s president.
A liberal arts education should necessarily involve being exposed to a wide range of ideas and perspectives. It should aim to cultivate a habit of mind that allows a student to critically evaluate an argument regardless of whether or not they agree with the position discussed. A student should not be demanding that such ideas be forbidden and speakers canceled.
Demanding that leaders should denounce those speakers publicly is eerily reminiscent of Marxist and communist doctrines of the late 20th century.
The event was a fantastic opportunity for the students of Saint Anselm College. Their college hosted a town hall where the 45th President of the United States and the current leading Republican candidate for the presidency was interviewed.
We live in very important and dangerous times. War and rumors of war rage across the world where before there weren’t any for four years of the previous administration. There are a lot of important questions that should be asked and aren’t being asked because of this new intolerance and closed-mindedness.
A Saint Anselm student in the true Anselmian tradition of “Faith Seeking Understanding” (and not that of Chairman Mao Tse-tung) could and should be asking these questions, not denouncing individuals and verbally branding people for the latest thought crimes.