Why President Trump failed
To the Editor: It was very interesting to read in Christopher Thompson’s column Closing the Deal (11/9/20) that, in his opinion, the most common root cause of ineffective leaders and incompetence is the lack of emotional intelligence. What’s ironic is that Mr. Thompson, who is a Trump cheerleader (as evidenced in his Closing the Deal column of 11/2/20), doesn’t see that he perfectly described Donald Trump. Being generous, the president lacks four of the five high-level categories of emotional intelligence: self-awareness, self-regulation, motivation, empathy and social skills.
An easy argument can be made for all five if you accept that Trump’s motivation is solely for when it’s something for his benefit. Mr. Thompson says that people with low emotional intelligence often slip into a role they are not qualified for, but their flaws and incompetence are eventually exposed and they don’t last. That was obvious to most of us when Trump was elected president and even before. Unfortunately, since Republican senators were cowards and refused to do the right thing, we were stuck with Trump for four long years.
ANTHONY ANTONICO
Bicentennial Drive, Manchester