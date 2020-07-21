Nashua column made light of wearing a mask
To the Editor: Ms. Joan Stylianos’ trite and superficial opinion piece made me very angry.
Her excuses for people not wearing masks and trivializing it as “everyone’s new lifestyle accessory” are the very reason tens of thousands of Americans are dead, and hundreds thousands more likely going to die in the very near future.
This is exactly the same ignorant dismissiveness that led to millions of deaths from the Spanish Flu.
Act like a responsible adult, not a baby.
Wear a mask. Stop killing people.
ERIC A. SMITH
Congress Street, Nashua