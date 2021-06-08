Come to Littleton to wave Old Glory on Flag Day
To the Editor: The Northern Grafton County Republican Committee will conduct a Flag Day event honoring the adoption of the flag of the United States on June 14, 1777 by resolution of the Second Continental Congress in Philadelphia.
At the time of the Revolutionary War, many colonists were not fighting under a single flag, but under their own. The Second Continental Congress created the Continental Army, a unified colonial fighting force, which led to the creation of the first American flag, which was known as the “Continental Colors.”
This flag was comprised of 13 red and white alternating stripes and a Union Jack in the upper-left similar to the British flag. General George Washington rejected a flag even remotely looking like the British flag!
On June 14, 1777, the Second Continental Congress took a break from creating the Articles of Confederation and passed a resolution stating that the nation’s flag be “13 stripes, alternate red and white, and that the Union in the upper left-corner be 13 stars white in a blue field, representing a new constellation.”
In 1885, Bernard Cigrand, a Wisconsin teacher, originated our annual Flag Day, celebrated across the country June 14th.
In 1916, President Woodrow Wilson officially established June 14th as Flag Day. The American flag is synonymously referred to as “The Stars and Stripes” as well as “Old Glory.”
Please bring your flag and join the NGCRC in honoring our flag on June 14 at Mascoma Bank Knoll across from the Littleton Opera House from noon to 2:00 p.m. rain or shine.
NICK DE MAYO
Sugar Hill