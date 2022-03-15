To the Editor: Could Frank Edelblut be any more insulting toward the dedicated professionals who serve the vast majority of New Hampshire children? He is dead wrong about many things stated in his op-ed of March 13.
Start with the years of training and rigorous certification standards that need to be met before a teacher is allowed to enter a classroom, then the hours of ongoing training required to maintain it. By the time a teacher is entrusted with students, they have been very well equipped to teach reading, writing, math and much more. Teaching is a vocation motivated by a love of children and a strong desire to help them reach their potential. For the commissioner to insinuate that teachers are inflexible or stuck in the past, unwilling to change, is simply not true. Most teachers could not care less about the status quo or self preservation. They are highly motivated to work in tandem with parents to ensure that each child is happy and thriving educationally, emotionally, and physically. Period.
We desperately need an education commissioner who is supportive of all children and teachers working to keep up with best practices so they remain current in their various fields of expertise. Public educators welcome new and innovative approaches as they are always on the lookout for new ways to motivate and challenge students. We should be highly encouraged by communities who recently voted in strong support of their local schools and I hope that sent a clear message to Frank Edelblut.