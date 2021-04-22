Manchester will miss the service of Arthur Beaudry
To the Editor: Arthur Beaudry, who served Manchester for 20 years on the school board, will be greatly missed. Mr. Beaudry, unlike many who run for office today, did not just go along to get along. He often asked tough questions and was able to disagree in a respectful manner. He didn’t just point out what was wrong; he did something about it and made a difference. His resignation will leave a void that will be hard to fill. Mr. Beaudry’s professionalism reflects back to a time when integrity wasn’t just an option.
BRENDAN O’CONNOR
Plainfield Street, Manchester