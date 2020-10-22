Common courtesy trashed
To the Editor: What is a violation of common courtesy (and maybe even a violation of the law)? How about going onto someone else’s property and posting a political sign but when the owner of the property posts their own political sign, the owner’s sign is cut down. Cut down not just once but twice and destroyed. These are expensive signs that are destroyed.
I stopped my next door neighbor’s sign from being cut down a third time today. It is a sad state of affairs when the Democrats will not allow any other political party to have a sign posted, even if it’s on private property.
My neighbors are such good people that they are not going to remove all the other (Democratic Party) political signs from their property. They are better people than me.
Can the Manchester police arrest these people? Can these people be fined or will they have their wrist slapped and told not to do it again? To me, this appears to be voter suppression when non-Democrats are not allowed to post political signs.
Common courtesy in this political environment has been thrown in the trash.
DAN LEONARD
Union Street, Manchester