To the Editor: As a family practice physician, I counsel my patients on the need for both social and community involvement as well as the need for outdoor time and “green time” to improve our mental wellbeing especially as we age. I was very interested in an article published Monday, June 27, in the Union Leader about a large community center that is being proposed for Manchester. Currently a four-acre park with community garden is being considered to be sold to the nonprofit agency that wishes to build the community center. The community center will house multiple organizations, most of which are unknown at this time, though the Boys and Girls club was named in the article.
A community center is always great but four acres of green in the city of Manchester cannot be replaced. There are existing structures that can be purchased and modified instead. If the park is deemed underutilized then perhaps turning it into a forested dog park or encouraging the nearby elementary school to use it for outdoor time could be considered. There are many ways to use this park. Even just a four-acre area with a small meadow and trees that encourage birds and wildlife is useful. I am strongly in favor of a community center but I strongly urge the city to not sell this precious piece of park land.
