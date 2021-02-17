Community rights were trampled by NH court
To the Editor: Towns should have the right to protect health, safety, clean water, and ecosystems, but New Hampshire courts have trampled our community rights.
As reported in the Union Leader (Judge finds Nottingham’s ‘chemical trespass’ ordinance unconstitutional, Feb 10), the Rockingham County Superior Court ruled against the Nottingham Freedom from Chemical Trespass ordinance that would ban toxic waste dumping in our town.
The New Hampshire Supreme Court even ruled against the Nottingham Water Alliance on the right to defend our ordinance, as our own selectmen refused to.
The courts have acted to defend corporate polluters in New Hampshire and across the United States for the last hundred years, which is why we have so much pollution of our air, water, and land, and the global warming climate crisis.
We do not have a democracy, we have a fiefdom controlled by greedy oligarchs who follow the Golden Rule — “the ones with the gold make the rules.” Their courts and politicians protect them, not us.
We the people must get organized and take back our democracy or the rich ruling elite will continue to destroy our nation and planet.
If you want to take action to protect your local ecosystem and your children’s health and future, email the NH Community Rights Network for assistance at info@nhcommunityrights.org.
PETER WHITE
Nottingham