Compare the vision of the two political parties

To the Editor: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green has helped clarify an essential difference between our two major parties. She accused President Biden of supporting public investment in “…social infrastructure and environmental programs…[and programs] to address education, medical care, urban problems, rural poverty, transportation….” Biden cheerfully embraced and endorsed her description. This is the divide in a nutshell: one side believes government has an important role in addressing common problems, and the other side doesn’t.

 
