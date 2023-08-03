To the Editor: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green has helped clarify an essential difference between our two major parties. She accused President Biden of supporting public investment in “…social infrastructure and environmental programs…[and programs] to address education, medical care, urban problems, rural poverty, transportation….” Biden cheerfully embraced and endorsed her description. This is the divide in a nutshell: one side believes government has an important role in addressing common problems, and the other side doesn’t.
Rep. Green rightly compared the Biden agenda to FDR’s New Deal and LBJ’s Great Society — also demonized in their times as socialist, communist, and dangerous to “traditional values.” My family story, like millions of others, disproves that characterization. My father grew up during the Depression and graduated from high school in 1938. He worked for FDR’s Civilian Conservation Corps before joining the Navy. After the war he worked for water agencies in Los Angeles and Sonoma counties, successful New Deal infrastructure projects. Three generations later we’re very grateful for them, and no one is a communist.
The Preamble to the US Constitution states the goals of government: “ …to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity….” Voters can compare this vision with the two parties’ platforms at rnc.org and democrats.org. Spoiler: the GOP platform is 6 lines of vague assertions. The Democrats’ is a detailed outline of plans that align nicely with the Preamble.