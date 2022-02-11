To the Editor: The letters to the editor implode when you allow comparison of any modern day leader to Hitler, except possibly Joseph Stalin, Mao Zedong, Pol Pot, Idi Amin, Augusto Pinochet, François Duvalier, and Saddam Hussein to name a few. I denounce Mike Beebe’s writing and the Union Leader editor’s publishing such a letter on Feb 10th, intending to trash Donald Trump using resemblances. Some qualities held by the listed leaders above could be found in FDR, Kennedy, Reagan, Obama, right? These presidents also felt the USA should be first, strong and revered and felt Americans’ pains.
When Democrats and progressives rely on race to justify their position, they have no position worth debating. The Obama-Biden administration left Trump insufficient PPE, ventilators, medical surpluses, etc., to defend against any new virus. Trump’s warp speed provided most everything in record time and life-saving vaccines for millions worldwide. I doubt anyone of the listed leaders would’ve done the same, but I’m just as sure that the listed presidents would have.
Lastly, Beebe omitted two fundamental facts that contrast Trump with Adolph Hitler. Trump didn’t murder millions nor destroy his country. But the current administration seems hell bent on doing the latter by reversing practical Trump policies.
To the Editor: To the folks of Manchester's Ward 9, you have an important choice to make on March 15th between two very different candidates. If you wish to continue the dedicated legacy of Barbara Shaw, that choice is obvious. Jim Burkush is that person.