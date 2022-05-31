Compassion is a measure of a person and of a nation
To the Editor: I read a recent article about a young man of 23 from south Manchester who tragically passed from COVID over the winter surge. This article hit me hard as a 24-year-old from a town near his. As the COVID death toll approaches one million, the highest of any nation, we must acknowledge the disastrous consequences of inaction.
I implore people my age to think of their peers like Matt, the man who died, before they scoff at masks or vaccinations. Who are we as a nation if we fail to look out for those most vulnerable in our society? How we respond to this pandemic will reflect the character of our country in history.
Wearing a mask should not feel like a burden if we can save even one more person from an untimely death.
I also urge people to consider this: if this is what is possible at one of the most outstanding hospitals in the world, imagine the devastation that occurs in areas with already limited access to healthcare. This is why global comprehensive primary care funding is crucial.
I ask Senator Jeanne Shaheen to please consider that Congress requires the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) to support increases in USAID funding for comprehensive primary health care so that vulnerable individuals worldwide have access to health care.