Concern for Bedford
To the Editor: HB 1309 will soon be heard before House Municipal County Government Committee to judge its viability. Please write to ask they OTP (support) this bill.
Last March, astute voters petitioned for and voted overwhelmingly for zoning amendments which would limit the types and sizes of construction on the already-crowded 101 corridor in Bedford, while allowing SOME types of high-density housing in the performance zone, within size and setback conditions.
HB 1309 “requires towns and school districts to be bound by votes on petitioned warrant articles.”
Now that developers failed to deliver Market & Main as a commercial “destination” for millennials, they want the right to violate zoning with apartments instead. The planners have every right to deny them. Developers know they are not allowed to have more than 15 units to any one project, and prior to that, knew that NO units were allowed. They seem to think the town should bail them out of their dilemma.
Seems that not much research went into the idea of making a mini-city out of Bedford — a friend’s son even laughed outright at the idea that anyone his age would seek out Bedford as a ‘fun spot’ destination when Boston is so close by and has so much more to offer. Last year’s Master Plan sessions made that clear.
Tell the Planning Board it’s not their job to bail out developers, or to waive rules that were put in place legally. Why are they are even listening to these developers?
Jane Aitken
Bedford