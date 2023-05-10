Concord Communist is history

To the Editor: An historical marker is not a canonization. These interesting (and sometimes quirky) markers exist to inform citizens about significant people and events. The new marker in Concord has already done that. In an era when we do a lot of hand wringing about lack of historical and civic knowledge, why not have as many as possible to pique interest and provoke discussion?

