To the Editor: An historical marker is not a canonization. These interesting (and sometimes quirky) markers exist to inform citizens about significant people and events. The new marker in Concord has already done that. In an era when we do a lot of hand wringing about lack of historical and civic knowledge, why not have as many as possible to pique interest and provoke discussion?
I first learned about Elizabeth Gurley Flynn in a novel called “The Cold Millions” by Jess Walter. After I read the book, I learned that its depiction of her as a fearless 19 year old who traveled the country by rail to organize unions while pregnant with her first child was quite accurate. Recently, I was fascinated to learn that she had been born in New Hampshire.
She was a courageous labor leader in the days when the powerful were free to employ children, dismiss workers who had been maimed on the job without compensation and pay armed thugs to break the bones of those who asked for fair treatment.
The labor movement gets less attention than wars, but its victories have shaped our lives and contributed to the growth of a middle class in this country. Elizabeth Gurley Flynn was an iconic part of that movement. Her membership in the Communist Party does not diminish that. The marker should remain where it is.