Can’t support budget
To the Editor: The House will meet on Thursday to vote on a budget. Here’s what it has in it and here’s what’s missing:
New restrictions on family planning and the constitutional right to abortion.
New restrictions on teaching of racism in schools and by businesses.
Tax dollars — $10 million — to reimburse speculators who lost money in the FRM ponzi scheme over a decade ago.
Millions of tax dollars to unconstitutionally subsidize private religious education.
More tax cuts for large corporations.
Property tax increases for NH families.
Not in the budget:
Millions in education funding increases for needy communities (enacted by Democrats last term).
Municipal aid to communities (restored by Democrats last term).
Funding a Medicaid dental benefit with federal matching funds.
A real family and medical leave plan.
Adequate funds to address homelessness.
Property tax relief.
I cannot support this budget.
REP. CHRISTY DOLAT BARTLETT
Concord