Can’t support budget

To the Editor: The House will meet on Thursday to vote on a budget. Here’s what it has in it and here’s what’s missing:

New restrictions on family planning and the constitutional right to abortion.

New restrictions on teaching of racism in schools and by businesses.

Tax dollars — $10 million — to reimburse speculators who lost money in the FRM ponzi scheme over a decade ago.

Millions of tax dollars to unconstitutionally subsidize private religious education.

More tax cuts for large corporations.

Property tax increases for NH families.

Not in the budget:

Millions in education funding increases for needy communities (enacted by Democrats last term).

Municipal aid to communities (restored by Democrats last term).

Funding a Medicaid dental benefit with federal matching funds.

A real family and medical leave plan.

Adequate funds to address homelessness.

Property tax relief.

I cannot support this budget.

REP. CHRISTY DOLAT BARTLETT

Concord