To the Editor: The Union Leader obit on March 29 so well celebrates the life of Susan Condodemetraky of Belmont. What an incredible and responsible life she led! I didn’t realize her devotion to learning the languages of others: Thai, French, Spanish, German, Laotian, Cambodian, world-travelers that she and family were.
With local activist friends Chet and Martha Medora and others in Clamshell Alliance, she advocated for safe energy rather than corporate-pushed nuclear energy plants — our local one being in Seabrook — so that the town is less known as a town and is quickly identified as a nuclear plant.
Now we know from the Ukrainian experience with the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant that the radioactivity of such a plant makes it a war-time danger. Ukraine and Europe (really all of us) must hold our breaths (literally), waiting to see if Zaporizhzhia can be kept safe while being fought over. Its six reactors’ cooling systems need electricity for continuous cooling but electricity for Zaporizhzhia has been intermittent.
When the Ukrainian nuclear plant Chernobyl melted down in April 1986, its radiation swirled around the planet, even being detected in Northern Vermont.
Susan understood and cared about so much. Bless her kind soul and may she still look out for us all in her spirit life.