To the Editor: Millions of Americans were given greater access to affordable health care through an expansion of health insurance tax credits when Congress passed the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) last year. With this ARPA expansion, nearly 23,000 uninsured Granite Staters were made newly eligible for tax credits relief.
This was a promising step forward in the effort to address health care affordability in our state and across the nation. But now, urgent action is needed to ensure this critical benefit remains available permanently.
Since these health insurance tax credits are set to expire at the end of 2022, this issue must be a top priority. If lawmakers let these subsidies expire, the millions of Americans and thousands of New Hampshire residents who rely on them to afford health care could soon face an uphill battle when trying to obtain timely, quality treatment.
Even today, the ability to afford doctor’s visits and treatment for a health issue is not always guaranteed. Year after year, Americans express concern about this matter. In fact, in a 2021 Pew Research survey, a majority of Americans selected health care affordability as the top concern out of more than a dozen different key problems facing the country.
Legislators cannot let this issue go by the wayside any longer. This year, access to affordable care must be a priority for our lawmakers — and making ARPA health insurance subsidies permanent will be a big step forward in making this happen.
