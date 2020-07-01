Support Connelly as Hillsborough sheriff
To the Editor: I am proud and excited to endorse Christopher Connelly as the next Hillsborough County Sheriff. I had the privilege to serve under Chris’ leadership when he was the chief of police with the Dunbarton Police Department. As chief, Chris put his people first. He placed an emphasis on developing and training his staff to better serve the community, improve the agency and allow officers to grow both personally and professionally.
Chris is a proven law enforcement leader with the utmost integrity, dedication and sincerity. He is by far one of the most genuine people that I have ever met; he truly cares about his people and the people that he serves. His educational background coupled with his public and private sector management experience will serve him well as the high sheriff.
CHRISTOPHER REMILLARD
Concord