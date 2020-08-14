Support Connelly for Hillsborough sheriff
To the Editor: As the November elections draw near, we as voters have many important decisions to make at the polls. One of the important decisions we will make is to elect a new sheriff for Hillsborough County. I am endorsing Christopher Connelly for this important position.
Chris is career law enforcement and a proven leader. His work history is impressive and beyond reproach. Here is a small portion of his accomplishments. He worked as a sergeant and detective for the Goffstown Police Department. For many years, Chris served as Dunbarton police chief and as chief deputy for the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Department. In total, he has 30 years of service in law enforcement.
Chris also has experience with command level management, including preparing budgets. He is a fiscally responsible steward of taxpayer dollars. Chris is active as a life member of the New Hampshire Association of Chief’s of Police and is involved as a Contract Guard for the U.S. Marshall’s Service. He is involved with the Honor Flight New England for our veterans.
I have known Chris for 30 years on a personal and professional level. He has been endorsed by many of his law enforcement peers. He is a dedicated family man with integrity, intelligence, experience, and is a leader among the law enforcement community. I ask the voters of Hillsborough County to elect Chris Connelly as their sheriff. The department will be in capable hands with his guidance and leadership.
ANTHONY FOWLER
Auburn