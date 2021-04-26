NH moms see through Harris
To the Editor: For conservative New Hampshire mothers, the 1% primary results for Kamala Harris were no surprise. My generation recognized the “Valley Girl” aesthetic skipping down the Nevada plane ramp sporting shiny new Timberlands. Boots that obviously never touched salt and soil — like the boots of Granite State moms.
We hear Harris when she laughs away the plight of border children separated from family. We witness her lack of interest in child traffickers who are back in business at the border, undoing the massive and heroic efforts the last administration took via Executive Order 14903 to #savethechildren.
I don’t know who Harris thinks she represents, but it’s not mothers like myself, who chose to raise children in the most free and magnificent state in America. And, until recently, the safest too.
The surge of migrants created by Joe Biden’s open border policy has reached New Hampshire’s shores. Despite a heavy homeless problem, a deep opioid crisis, and the COVID tornado that blew threw and destroyed so much life and liberty in its path, our state has managed to stay afloat.
It seems like the goal of the Biden administration is to level this beloved state. But it won’t happen. These mountains aren’t moving. They will continue to stand tall and proud, just like New Hampshire mothers. And you can take that to the bank...or should I say Silicon Valley? Because for today’s DC statist pushing for total centralized control over all social and economic affairs of our nation, it’s one and the same.
MELISSA HARVEY
New Boston