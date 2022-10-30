Conservatives can sweep the vote this November

To the Editor: We need you to protect our liberty and freedoms on Nov. 8. Are you happy with the direction our country is going? How much are you spending on oil, gas and groceries? If you have had enough and you want your interests represented, we need your vote Nov. 8.

