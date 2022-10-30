To the Editor: We need you to protect our liberty and freedoms on Nov. 8. Are you happy with the direction our country is going? How much are you spending on oil, gas and groceries? If you have had enough and you want your interests represented, we need your vote Nov. 8.
In the past, we’ve enjoyed: family and American values, watching out for future generations; a strong economy and low inflation; the lowest gas prices in decades ($2.25) and energy independence; safe, secure borders; meritocracy; strong public schools with an emphasis on reading, writing and math; a foreign policy that put our country first; law and order; and targeted spending.
Now we have: community divisiveness; flailing economy and 40-year-high inflation; high gas prices ($4+) and dependence on OPEC, Russia and Venezuela for energy; unsafe border and unchecked flow of drugs; the loudest voices and smallest populations influencing decisions; lockdowns in our schools, childhood mental illness on the rise and emphasis on ideology in the classroom; putting other countries first; unrestricted government spending and giveaways putting us further in debt.
On Nov. 8, you can affect change. Our country, our youth, our future and your family all depend on voters doing their part. Keep D.C. politics out of New Hampshire.
Polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Bedford High School, or your local polling place. Absentee ballots are available through your town/city offices. I urge fellow conservatives to sweep the vote this November!