Consider Tom Steyer
To the Editor: Tom Steyer seems like an excellent person for the position of the US. His deep understanding of economics is a true asset for anyone who is seeking such an office.
Tom Steyer is very, very smart having done what he did in terms of banking. Tom tried to improve things and he was successful. Tom Steyer is a valuable leader and our economy could truly thrive under his leadership. Let us all consider casting our vote for this exceptional man as we could all win, I believe.
LIZ JESTUVE
Franklin Street, Manchester