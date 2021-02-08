Constitutional ballots

To the Editor: You recently printed comments by Deputy Secretary of State David Scanlan that postal ballots are unconstitutional under the state Bill of Rights. He is wrong. The language he cites, Part 1 Article 11, orders the legislature to accommodate voters who “are absent from the city or town of which they are inhabitants, or who by reason of physical disability are unable to vote in person” and make voting “easily accessible.” This amendment to the state Bill of Rights plainly does not ban voting by mail. Deputy Secretary Scanlan needs to set the record straight.

BRENDAN HICKEY

Prospect Street, Manchester

