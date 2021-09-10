To the Editor: Now that the Pfizer vaccine has received final approval by the FDA, perhaps those of you that still refuse the COVID-19 vaccine can help me understand your reluctance by answering some questions that baffle me.
- Do you realize that over 90% of Covid 19 infections, hospitalizations, and deaths are of the unvaccinated?
- Why do many of the unvaccinated hospitalized patients, belatedly ask for the vaccine and suddenly recommend that their friends and loved ones get vaccinated?
- Since you have chosen to take personal responsibility, why should you expect overburdened hospitals and health care workers to take care of you when you become infected?
- Why do you choose conspiracy theories and politics over science when your leaders, including Donald Trump and his family, have been vaccinated?
- Do you know that we now have a pandemic of the unvaccinated, which can lead to vaccine resistant variants that put us all at risk?
- Do you realize that children get the required vaccines for diphtheria, tetanus, polio, smallpox, measles, chickenpox and mumps, which have eliminated these diseases?
- Do you know that the Covid vaccine has been safely and effectively used by over 5 billion people around the world ?
You may choose to not wear a seat belt in a car, or a helmet on motorcycles, but that affects only you if you are injured or killed. By not getting vaccinated, you seriously jeopardize the health of others as well.