Coronavirus as I see it

Letter to the Editor: Many events and activities have been canceled or pushed out. It all makes sense to be cautious. There is no need to panic. Use common sense.

Many people will suffer in one way or another, but remember many worse things have happened in this world than the coronavirus, much worse viruses have occurred.

The flu is much worse, but people do not go crazy like this virus episode. And all the wars and disputes in the history of the world were so much worse. The key now is how people come together to help each other. I think this is what humanity is all about.

Rene Blais

Moultonborough

