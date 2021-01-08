Correctional officers must be vaccinated
To the Editor: Correctional officers or C.O.’s are sworn law enforcement personnel. These men and women are eligible for the same retirement which police and firefighters are entitled to. They receive emergency first responder training and must maintain that certification in order to remain employed in corrections.
The New Hampshire COVID-19 vaccination allocation guidelines for Phase 1a state they are offering the vaccine to those that include first responders: fire, EMS and law enforcement. However, the guidelines do not include officers working in correctional facilities. No explanation is given for this.
Attorneys and the public have been arguing that jails and prisons are not safe for prisoners due to being confined and exposed to COVID-19.
They want jails and prisons to do a better job of following COVID-19 (CDC) guidelines. Yet, New Hampshire is not offering its C.O.s a vaccine thereby implying they are not “at risk” despite the close environment in which they work.
Make no mistake about it, C.O.s are at a heightened risk on a regular basis. If a C.O. should become infected, they may unknowingly spread the virus to other staff members, prisoners or those of the public. This seems evident, even if the facility is following all other CDC guidelines related to personal protective equipment and close interactions.
I hope the state will re-consider how and to whom the COVID-19 vaccine is offered in the future. Correctional officers are in fact law enforcement and first responders, they deserve your support in ensuring their safety.
RYAN E. O’CALLAGHAN
Concord