Coughlin has experience to serve the county well
To the Editor: In addition to the national election, there are other important elections that will impact our future here in the Granite State. One involves the election of County Attorney.
Here in Hillsborough County, we will have a great opportunity to vote for a solid candidate that not only represents the core values of honesty and integrity, but also is someone who has served so nobly in the past as a former Hillsborough County Attorney, a district court judge and a decorated Marine and war veteran. A person that also knows the importance of working with law enforcement to promote the health and safety of a community. That person is John Coughlin.
I have served as an assistant Hillsborough County attorney, assistant attorney general and deputy commissioner of the New Hampshire Department of Safety. I know first-hand how important it is to have a county attorney that has the experience, knowledge and competence to work with law enforcement, the courts, families and victims to assure justice, and the safety of a community.
John Coughlin knows what it takes to work collaboratively with law enforcement, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, New Hampshire State Police, and victims of crimes to assure the proper exercise of discretion given to the office. He is by far the most qualified candidate for Hillsborough County attorney and that is why I am supporting his candidacy. I ask that you consider voting for John Coughlin for Hillsborough County Attorney on election day.
JOHN STEPHEN
Currier Drive, Manchester