To the Editor: I am writing to express my frustration and annoyance about the state of COVID-19 in Claremont. On October 27, the Claremont City Council voted to end the Zoom platform except for visitors. As I was the only councilor meeting by Zoom, I felt that the motion was made to restrict the representation of citizens from Ward II in Claremont.
I do not go into buildings where people are unmasked and unvaccinated due to my need to protect immunocompromised members of my family, as well as my grandchildren. The motion passed with five yeas and three nays (Councilor James Contois, Assistant Mayor Allan Damren and Mayor Charlene Lovett). If you happen to watch a council meeting on Facebook or attend in person you will notice that only the city manager, Assistant Mayor Damren and Mayor Lovett are masked. The remainder of the council are unmasked and not socially distanced.
As of November 14, the city manager has closed the Central Collections Office (city clerk) for Claremont due to COVID-19 exposure of employees along with symptoms.
Claremont has a “substantial” transmission rate, per DHHS, and a current active infection rate of 161 people. To date the city has had more than 10% (1,400+ cases) of the population of the city infected with COVID-19. Even with this information available, the council still does not adhere to the CDC guidelines of masking (inside or outside).