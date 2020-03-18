Tax-free $1,000 for all
To the Editor: Dave Ramsey, a radio talk show host, has 7 steps to get out of debt and build wealth.
Dave’s first step is to save $1,000 in an emergency fund, step 3 is to increase the fund to 3-6 months of household expenses.
With all the anxiety over the COVID-19’s impact on the U.S. and world economy, I’d like to see some federal legislation to allow everyone to have a tax-free $1,000 emergency fund, which could only be used once a year for personal emergencies or in a declared national or state emergency.
It would be even better if the emergency fund could be grown to 3-6 months of household expenses.
Americans need to become more self-reliant.
Jack Potter
Meredith