Tax-free $1,000 for all

To the Editor: Dave Ramsey, a radio talk show host, has 7 steps to get out of debt and build wealth.

Dave’s first step is to save $1,000 in an emergency fund, step 3 is to increase the fund to 3-6 months of household expenses.

With all the anxiety over the COVID-19’s impact on the U.S. and world economy, I’d like to see some federal legislation to allow everyone to have a tax-free $1,000 emergency fund, which could only be used once a year for personal emergencies or in a declared national or state emergency.

It would be even better if the emergency fund could be grown to 3-6 months of household expenses.

Americans need to become more self-reliant.

Jack Potter

Meredith

Wednesday, March 18, 2020
