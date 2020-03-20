Virus testing concerns
To the Editor: I’ve been a radiologist for over 20 years. I’m writing because I’m deeply concerned about the delay in testing and equipment for COVID-19 in New Hampshire. In recent press conferences, Gov. Sununu has said tests are on their way, but as of March 17 we still have only 500 test kits for a state of almost 1.4 million. We need to get serious about testing so we know the scale of the virus here. The first positive case in the US was on January 21st. The first positive case in New Hampshire was March 2nd. We had an opportunity to prepare, but Gov. Sununu didn’t seem to take it seriously enough. The governor was referring to COVID-19 as the flu as recently as March 11. We appear to be a few days behind New York and Massachusetts and they are now seeing their hospitals overwhelmed. It’s important we don’t panic. But it’s also important we know what’s coming. We’re all playing catch-up right now. We had a chance to get ahead, but didn’t take it seriously.
Michael Dowe
Gilford