COVID-19 is blank check for government control
To the Editor: A famous American once said “a freedom once lost can never be regained.” Our government has finally found the key to controlling you. You heard it here first.
They are going to use your fear against you every year now. They will shut your businesses, churches and any gathering places down on a whim and restrict your movements and make you wear these stupid masks that don’t prevent anything because you are falling for the government and media’s fantasy land proclamations. Our poor kids are walking around all paranoid now thinking they are going to die from a virus that has zero chance of killing them. Good job Joe Q public!
TOM MARINEAU
Auburn