$2T bill is socialism

To the Editor: Our war against the coronavirus is bringing us together. Bipartisan support for the $2 trillion COVID-19 economic relief bill overcame the political polarization that has deadlocked our government.

After our 2008 economic crash, our government bailed out Wall Street but not Main Street. “We had socialism for the rich, but capitalism for the everyone else,” according to economist Robert Reich.

The $2-trillion big-government COVID-19 relief bill is “socialism for all,” from big business to individuals who will receive $1,200. Many mistakenly believe that socialism is USSR communism, where the government owned everything and had the authority to control all aspects of the economy.

In socialist Europe, people pay higher taxes than in the U.S., but get more benefits: free medical care and debt-free college education for those that passed a test. As a result, Europeans have more income equality than Americans and are happier, according to a recent UN report.

After we win the war against COVID-19, will we be willing to pay higher taxes to pay back our increased $2 trillion national debt?

PAUL H. CARR

Bedford

Wednesday, April 01, 2020
Tuesday, March 31, 2020
Monday, March 30, 2020
Sunday, March 29, 2020
Friday, March 27, 2020
Thursday, March 26, 2020
Letters to the Editor

Letter: Messmer has stood up for healthy water

  • Updated

To the Editor: I am writing not as a voter in District 3 but as a supporter of Mindi Messmer for Executive Council District 3. I met Mindi over a year ago and recently had the pleasure of accompanying Mindi on a trip to Washington DC where we both spoke at the Less Cancer.org event.