COVID-19-level response needed for the climate
To the Editor: The past several weeks have hit many hard with the outbreak of the corona-virus spreading rapidly throughout the world. This pandemic has resulted in a hard hit for the economy, including the loss of jobs, hard times for small businesses, and closures in the food industry. But the COVID-19 outbreak can teach us how to prepare for the fight against climate change.
Just like this pandemic, climate change will wreak havoc on many different industries and the environment. With the slow down of life as normal in the past few months, we have seen a slow down of emission rates and pollution in the air. From the coronavirus outbreak we can learn how to prepare for climate change.
The first key step that must be taken is to stop investing in harmful energy practices like coal and oil and instead turn to green sources like wind and solar. Other key policies must be implemented by the government like creating stockpiles of supplies to avoid scarcities like shortages of personal protective equipment for healthcare workers. The government should also start to look at a carbon fee and dividend policies to help both the environment and economy.
But this work can not be done by just governmental policies alone, all citizens should be prepared to reduce their household emissions and be ready for a climate-driven disaster. The actions we’ve taken to stop the spread of the coronavirus is what we all need to do to stop climate change.
MEGAN PARDOE
Westray Drive, Nashua